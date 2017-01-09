Arlington Connection

Viewpoints: Arlingtonians' Resolutions for 2017 Viewpoints: Arlingtonians' Resolutions for 2017

Six To Be Inducted in Washington-Lee High School Hall of Fame The Washington-Lee High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Class of 2017, will take place at a halftime presentation during the Jan. 13 boys basketball game vs. South Lakes.

“Flourishing After 55” in Arlington Jan. 9-13 “Flourishing After 55” from Arlington Office of Senior Adult Programs for Jan. 9-13.

Joined in Song in Arlington Joined in Song in Arlington