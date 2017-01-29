Arlington Connection

Tree Stewards Gather to Celebrate New Year For a Tree Steward, having fun while protecting local trees is important.

Residents Meet with Legislators in Richmond With the Virginia General Assembly underway, many individuals and groups are traveling to the capital of the Commonwealth to lobby lawmakers.

Bipartisan Agreement Forged in House Panel on Reducing Suspended Driver’s Licenses Republicans work with Cabinet officials to craft changes to let more people keep drivers licenses. After Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe called on lawmakers to find a way to restore driver's licenses to people charged with crimes that had nothing to do with driving, Republicans responded. Now both sides are crafting a compromise that could end up being a hallmark of the 2017 session.

Party-Line Vote Protects Child Labor at Tobacco Farms in Virginia Republican-led House panel kills effort to craft new protections for kids in unrecorded vote. In an unrecorded party-line vote, House Republicans killed a bill that would have cracked down on child labor at tobacco farms in Virginia.