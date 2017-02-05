Arlington Connection

Prisoner Reentry: Some Solutions Local programs, services help ex-offenders. Ex-offenders may face stigma, lack of family support, inadequate life skills suitable for making it on "the outside" and difficulty getting and retaining employment.

Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers Want to Crack Down on Screen Time Texting while driving is already illegal, but what about Facebook and Twitter? Lawmakers in Richmond are a bunch of angry birds, frustrated at existing law they believe does not solve the problem of drivers devoting their attention to their handheld screen instead of the road.

So Much Happening, Don’t Blink Demonstrations at Dulles in reaction to travel ban; fast moving General Assembly lacks transparency; other key issues. As this date approaches, the General Assembly has a serious transparency issue, as it continues to kill most proposed legislation with unrecorded voice votes in subcommittee, with no accountability or record of how members voted.

Arrest Made in Shooting at Police Car in Great Falls Suspect first apprehended in Herndon for waiving a gun. Just before midnight on Jan. 22, several shots were fired at a marked police cruiser from another vehicle in the Great Falls area, Fairfax County police said.