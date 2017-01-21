Arlington Connection

News

Sponsored

Sports

Opinion

Politics

Education

Latest Photos

More Photos

Sun

Rain
  • 53°
  • 47°

Mon

Rain
  • 52°
  • 36°

Tue

Mostly Sunny
  • 58°
  • 41°

Wed

Partly Sunny
  • 51°
  • 32°

Thu

Partly Sunny
  • 43°
  • 28°

More Stories

Dairy Godmother Says Goodbye to Del Ray

Dairy Godmother frozen custard shop in Del Ray is closing their doors.

Democrat Disunity

Alexandria Democrats unite to support ACA, but Warner draws fire for amendment vote.

As Republicans in Congress begin the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), more than 100 citizens from throughout the region rallied on Jan. 15 at the Charles Houston Recreation Center in support of affordable healthcare.

Tease photo

Breakfast After the Bell in Arlington

Minor change to morning meal makes major difference in Arlington school.

Tina Oxendine wasn’t sure about the new breakfast program.

Fisette Elected Arlington Board Chair

For the fifth time in his 19 years on the County Board, Jay Fisette was unanimously elected County Board chair.

“Flourishing After 55” in Arlington

From Arlington Office of Senior Adult Programs for Jan. 16-21.

“Flourishing After 55” from Arlington Office of Senior Adult Programs for Jan. 16-21.

surfingfeed widget