Arlington Connection

Prisoner Reentry: Some Solutions
BABA Brings Alive Grandmother Memories
Winter Concert for Opera Fans in Arlington
88 and Ready to March Again
Hidden Valley: Long neglected Four Mile Run reimagined and redeveloped.
Victims of Tribe-For-Rent Scam to Get $15 Million Payout in Settlement Agreement
Learning To Make a Difference
Suspect Arrested in Arlington Mill Homicide
Latest News
- Prisoner Reentry: Some Solutions 0 comments
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers to Crack Down on On-the-Road Screen Time 0 comments
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers Want to Crack Down on Screen Time 0 comments
- Prisoner Reentry: Some Solutions 0 comments
- BABA Brings Alive Grandmother Memories 0 comments
- 88 and Ready to March Again 0 comments
News
- Prisoner Reentry: Some Solutions
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers to Crack Down on On-the-Road Screen Time
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers Want to Crack Down on Screen Time
- Victims of Tribe-For-Rent Scam to Get $15 Million Payout in Settlement Agreement
- So Much Happening, Don’t Blink
Sponsored
- Fabric Place Basement Alexandria Grand Opening
- Sponsored: Fusion Academy in Alexandria to host Open House on Dec 8th
- New Addition to Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties
Sports
- From the Beginning to the End
- Arlington: Senior Olympics Opens with a Splash
- Arlington Snapshot: Early Start
- Arlington’s Pirate Cove
- Arlington: WGCC Still Undefeated in Dual Meet Season
Opinion
- Letter to the Editor: Economic Oppoortunities
- So Much Happening, Don’t Blink
- Commentary: What’s a Couple Thousand Bills, Anyway?
- Letter to the Editor: Concerned Clergy in Arlington
- Editorial: America in Black & White
Politics
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers to Crack Down on On-the-Road Screen Time
- Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers Want to Crack Down on Screen Time
- Victims of Tribe-For-Rent Scam to Get $15 Million Payout in Settlement Agreement
- Anti-Immigration Ban Rallies Held at Dulles
- Bipartisan Agreement Forged in House Panel on Reducing Suspended Driver’s Licenses
Education
- Residents Meet with Legislators in Richmond
- Children's Connection: Burgundy Farm Country Day School, Arlington — Artwork
- Children's Connection: Long Branch Elementary, Arlington — Artwork
- Children's Connection: Carlin Springs Elementary, Arlington — Artwork
- Children's Connection: Kenmore Middle School, Arlington — Edgar Allan Poe Projects, English 8
Sat
- 37°
- 26°
Sun
- 47°
- 40°
Mon
- 60°
- 51°
Tue
- 59°
- 29°
Wed
- 37°
- 22°
More Stories
Prisoner Reentry: Some Solutions
Local programs, services help ex-offenders.
Ex-offenders may face stigma, lack of family support, inadequate life skills suitable for making it on "the outside" and difficulty getting and retaining employment.
Angry Birds on the Road: Lawmakers Want to Crack Down on Screen Time
Texting while driving is already illegal, but what about Facebook and Twitter?
Lawmakers in Richmond are a bunch of angry birds, frustrated at existing law they believe does not solve the problem of drivers devoting their attention to their handheld screen instead of the road.
So Much Happening, Don’t Blink
Demonstrations at Dulles in reaction to travel ban; fast moving General Assembly lacks transparency; other key issues.
As this date approaches, the General Assembly has a serious transparency issue, as it continues to kill most proposed legislation with unrecorded voice votes in subcommittee, with no accountability or record of how members voted.
Arrest Made in Shooting at Police Car in Great Falls
Suspect first apprehended in Herndon for waiving a gun.
Just before midnight on Jan. 22, several shots were fired at a marked police cruiser from another vehicle in the Great Falls area, Fairfax County police said.
Anti-Immigration Ban Rallies Held at Dulles
Demonstrators, volunteer attorneys and elected officials welcome travelers, extend help detainees.
Demonstrations sprang up at airports around the United States over the weekend, following an Executive Order by President Donald Trump that blocks travelers from seven largely Muslim countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — in the interests of more significant vetting and preventing would-be terrorists from entering the country.