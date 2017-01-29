Arlington Connection

Part I: A three-part series focusing on prisoner reentry in Northern Virginia.
Arlington Democrats Mobilize Under Slogan ‘One of Many’
Bolstering Hope in Arlington
What’s New in Arlington?
Royal Intrigue and Sharp Wits in the 12th century from The Arlington Players
LLS Fundraiser in Arlington
Unseasonable in Arlington
Online Virginia Lottery Sales? Don't Bet On It
- Party-Line Vote Protects Child Labor at Tobacco Farms in Virginia
- Senate Panel Kills Effort to Allow Drivers Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants
- Fabric Place Basement Alexandria Grand Opening
- Sponsored: Fusion Academy in Alexandria to host Open House on Dec 8th
- New Addition to Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties
- From the Beginning to the End
- Arlington: Senior Olympics Opens with a Splash
- Arlington Snapshot: Early Start
- Arlington’s Pirate Cove
- Arlington: WGCC Still Undefeated in Dual Meet Season
- Commentary: What’s a Couple Thousand Bills, Anyway?
- Letter to the Editor: Concerned Clergy in Arlington
- Editorial: America in Black & White
- Letter to the Editor: Protesting Vote Suppression
- Letter to the Editor: Stopping Gerrymandering in Virginia
- Party-Line Vote Protects Child Labor at Tobacco Farms in Virginia
- Senate Panel Kills Effort to Allow Drivers Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants
- Democrat Disunity
- Online Virginia Lottery Sales? Don't Bet On It
- Residents Meet with Legislators in Richmond
- Children's Connection: Burgundy Farm Country Day School, Arlington — Artwork
- Children's Connection: Long Branch Elementary, Arlington — Artwork
- Children's Connection: Carlin Springs Elementary, Arlington — Artwork
- Children's Connection: Kenmore Middle School, Arlington — Edgar Allan Poe Projects, English 8
Tree Stewards Gather to Celebrate New Year
For a Tree Steward, having fun while protecting local trees is important.
Residents Meet with Legislators in Richmond
With the Virginia General Assembly underway, many individuals and groups are traveling to the capital of the Commonwealth to lobby lawmakers.
Bipartisan Agreement Forged in House Panel on Reducing Suspended Driver’s Licenses
Republicans work with Cabinet officials to craft changes to let more people keep drivers licenses.
After Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe called on lawmakers to find a way to restore driver's licenses to people charged with crimes that had nothing to do with driving, Republicans responded. Now both sides are crafting a compromise that could end up being a hallmark of the 2017 session.
Party-Line Vote Protects Child Labor at Tobacco Farms in Virginia
Republican-led House panel kills effort to craft new protections for kids in unrecorded vote.
In an unrecorded party-line vote, House Republicans killed a bill that would have cracked down on child labor at tobacco farms in Virginia.
Arlington Home Sales: December, 2016
In December, 2016, 224 Arlington homes sold between $2,700,000-$128,000.
