Arlington Connection

Dairy Godmother Says Goodbye to Del Ray Dairy Godmother frozen custard shop in Del Ray is closing their doors.

Democrat Disunity Alexandria Democrats unite to support ACA, but Warner draws fire for amendment vote. As Republicans in Congress begin the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), more than 100 citizens from throughout the region rallied on Jan. 15 at the Charles Houston Recreation Center in support of affordable healthcare.

Breakfast After the Bell in Arlington Minor change to morning meal makes major difference in Arlington school. Tina Oxendine wasn’t sure about the new breakfast program.

Fisette Elected Arlington Board Chair For the fifth time in his 19 years on the County Board, Jay Fisette was unanimously elected County Board chair.