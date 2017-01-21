Arlington Connection

Hosting a President for Dinner at Arlington's Liberty Tavern
Concert in Arlington Pays Tribute to Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Key Bridge Being Repaired
Resistance, the Arlington Way: Logistics for the Women’s March on Washington
CycleBar Columbia Pike Offers Sense of Community
Arlington's Poet Laureate Speaks at Writers Resist Event
Unseasonable in Arlington
Online Virginia Lottery Sales? Don't Bet On It
Dairy Godmother Says Goodbye to Del Ray
Dairy Godmother frozen custard shop in Del Ray is closing their doors.
Democrat Disunity
Alexandria Democrats unite to support ACA, but Warner draws fire for amendment vote.
As Republicans in Congress begin the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), more than 100 citizens from throughout the region rallied on Jan. 15 at the Charles Houston Recreation Center in support of affordable healthcare.
Breakfast After the Bell in Arlington
Minor change to morning meal makes major difference in Arlington school.
Tina Oxendine wasn’t sure about the new breakfast program.
Fisette Elected Arlington Board Chair
For the fifth time in his 19 years on the County Board, Jay Fisette was unanimously elected County Board chair.
“Flourishing After 55” in Arlington
From Arlington Office of Senior Adult Programs for Jan. 16-21.
“Flourishing After 55” from Arlington Office of Senior Adult Programs for Jan. 16-21.