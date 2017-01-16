Arlington Connection

Arlingtonian on "Jeopardy!" Blair Moorhead, a social worker from Arlington, got the final "Jeopardy!" question right on her appearance Monday, Jan. 9 and moved on to the next round of the TV game show.

Arlington Hotline Yields Leads, No Evidence of Fraud In 2015, Arlington County’s Waste, Fraud and Abuse Hotline was opened to allow employees to confidentially report potential cases of financial malfeasance.

Arlington Board Approves Polling Changes The Arlington County Board in December adopted changes to the ordinance on precincts and polling places to relocate several polling places and create two new precincts.

Netherlands Carillon to be Restored The Netherlands and the National Park Service (NPS) have joined forces to restore and improve the Netherlands Carillon in Arlington.