Arlington Connection

Bipartisan Agreement Forged in House Panel on Reducing Suspended Driver’s Licenses
Republicans work with Cabinet officials to craft changes to let more people keep drivers licenses.
After Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe called on lawmakers to find a way to restore driver's licenses to people charged with crimes that had nothing to do with driving, Republicans responded. Now both sides are crafting a compromise that could end up being a hallmark of the 2017 session.
Party-Line Vote Protects Child Labor at Tobacco Farms in Virginia
Republican-led House panel kills effort to craft new protections for kids in unrecorded vote.
In an unrecorded party-line vote, House Republicans killed a bill that would have cracked down on child labor at tobacco farms in Virginia.
Dairy Godmother Says Goodbye to Del Ray
Dairy Godmother frozen custard shop in Del Ray is closing their doors.
Democrat Disunity
Alexandria Democrats unite to support ACA, but Warner draws fire for amendment vote.
As Republicans in Congress begin the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), more than 100 citizens from throughout the region rallied on Jan. 15 at the Charles Houston Recreation Center in support of affordable healthcare.
Breakfast After the Bell in Arlington
Minor change to morning meal makes major difference in Arlington school.
Tina Oxendine wasn’t sure about the new breakfast program.